Nick Cannon just added two more people to his growing family, welcoming his first child with model LaNisha Cole.

On Wednesday, September 14, Cannon became a father of nine, welcoming a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He took to Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of him holding his youngest child alongside Cole following delivery.

“Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!” The 41-year-old captioned his black-and-white photo. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.” He continued, “We all learn so much from these angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…”

Nick even addressed all of his critics in his lengthy caption, alluding to anyone who has something to say about him having yet another child with another woman.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength, he wrote. “So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that.”

Nick Cannon has eight other children. The Wild ‘N Out creator shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell — who is currently expecting their third child together. Cannon is also a father to twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa. She is expecting her third baby this fall.

Just 10 weeks ago, Cannon welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 with model Bre Tiesi. He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Abby De La Rosa Speaks On Polyamorous Relationship With Nick Cannon, Says He’s Her Primary Partner

Ahead of Nick’s latest baby news, a pregnant Abby De La Rosa spoke about their relationship with Lovers and Friends podcast host Shan Boodram, insisting that “being in a situation, or polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label [for it]l, relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth.”

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids.” Abby said. “I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and dad, y’all did it your way. And I love that.'” She went on to say that she felt Nick brought a “freeing vibe” to her life, and that while initially she was familiar with “the type of lifestyle he had lived,” she didn’t know “the capacity of how big it really was.”

She also said she is being monogamous by choice to Cannon who is her “primary partner” although he’s clearly nonmonogamous himself.

And although people may question her choices, she added that she’s confident in her connection with the host.

“Naturally, yes, I can understand everyone’s distaste and disagreeance in the way that I have chosen to live my life,” the mom told Shan Boodram. “And I find it funny too when everyone’s always coming and being like ‘he’s playing you, he’s playing you.'” Abby said. “Technically speaking, we all know about each other. It’s just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. And I trust the connection that I have with Nick.”

At one point in the conversation, the DJ responded to a question about whether or not Cannon is a 50/50 parent in their relationship.

Abby said that Nick “does his best” to be a present co-parent to their twin boys but admitted that he’s very spread thin. She gave him credit however for showing up for their children and taking time to change their diapers.