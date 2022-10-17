Bossip Video

Rumors are circulating that there may FINALLY be some Fenty music blessings coming via the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

We are less than a month away from the release of the sequel to Marvel Studios’ 2018 blockbuster Black Panther and the sequel promises to be equally as big while tributing late actor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

One of the looming questions about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, is “who providing the soundtrack?”

For the original Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar and TDE held down the music and over-delivered while weaving in Hip-Hop for the occasion. Today rumors are circulating about the forthcoming Wakanda Forever soundtrack and they’re almost too hard to believe.

Rumors Suggest Rihanna Has Two New Records For Wakanda Forever & The Soundtrack Will Be Released Through Her Own Label

According to HitsDailyDouble, ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, new music is coming and her big return will allegedly be on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Reportedly the soundtrack will be released through Marvel/Disney as well as Rih’s Westbury Road label and her partners at Roc Nation and Def Jam.

Honestly, while HITDD has a rumor-shooting percentage of being nearly 100% correct, the way Rihanna has left us high and dry throughout the years makes this rumor hard to believe.

We hope however that it’s true and our Fenty Queen plans on blessing us with Wakanda-themed music.

Either way, we’re ready to greet Rih Rih with open arms even if she’s not on the soundtrack.