After Blade director and script troubles Marvel Studios announces delays for Blade, Fantastic 4, Deadpool 3, and Avengers: Secret Wars prolonging waits til 2025 & 2026.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Marvel Studios didn’t hold any punches when it came to the surprises. Marvel announced over 10 project and then gave us confirmation Fantastic Four and Blade starring Mahershala Ali was officially happening. Now it’s almost three years later and it feels like both films are still very far from reality.

At this years Comic-con Marvel reinforced its commitment to the movies providing release dates for all of them except Deadpool 3. The Deadpool announcement came just weeks later with the shocker that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds. While these announcements had fans excited rumors started circulating Blade had encountered issues. The rumors turned out to be true as the movie lost its director and is scrambling to secure a new script which has resulted in delays in five upcoming projects.

–Blade goes from 11/3/23 to 9/6/24 –Deadpool 3 goes from 9/6/24 to 11/8/24 –Fantastic Four drops 11/8/24 for 2/14/25 -Untitled Marvel film on 2/14/25 moves to 11/7/25 –Avengers: Secret Wars moves from 11/7/25 to 5/1/26

The untitled Marvel film is still a secret but rumors online suggests Tom Holland could return for the fourth installment in his Spiderman franchise. The film allegedly would take place in the aftermath of Daredevil’s new Disney plus series.