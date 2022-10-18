Bossip Video

What up doe? We’d like to send a special “Good Job Larry” and “Good Job Ray” to two of our favorite rappers after their big Red Bull SoundClash kick-off event in Detroit this weekend.

Red Bull SoundClash Pits Larry June Against Babyface Ray In Detroit

This past Saturday in Detroit, Red Bull kicked off the first of three highly anticipated Fall US Red Bull SoundClash events when Babyface Ray and Larry June went head-to-head in a clash for the ages. The first installment of this musical battle took place on Ray’s turf at a sold-out venue packed with 1,800 fans.

In the historic, first-ever Red Bull SoundClash in Detroit, Larry June and Babyface Ray each drew support from their hand-picked artist crews and collaborators. Ray’s corner was filled with long-time collaborators and friends: Baby Money, Lucki, Icewear Vezzo, and Landstrip Chip. Meanwhile, June tapped Motor City icons Slum Village and Payroll Giovanni and flew in powerhouses Boldy James and Curren$y.

TayCrispyy, the host for the evening, kept the energy high through the entire night.

Fans in Detroit were also treated to the live debut of the new collaborative single from Larry June and Babyface Ray, “Extra of Um” from June’s new album, Spaceships on the Blade. Stay tuned to Larry June’s YouTube channel this week to relive the moment onstage.

New for the 2022 series, Red Bull SoundClash features a dual-city showdown in Detroit and San Francisco with Babyface Ray and Larry June that celebrates the rich musical bond and distinctive flair of each of their respective hometowns are known for – US rap capitals and musical hotbeds where culture-defining sounds are born.

Next June and Ray head to the West Coast for Red Bull SoundClash San Francisco on 11/3 where they’ll once again compete across opposite stages with the audience deciding the winner of each round.

Following an incredible Houston show last year, Red Bull SoundClash returns to the Lone Star state’s biggest city on November 10th to round out the 2022 series with Grammy® Award-winning Austin blues-rock phenom Gary Clark Jr. taking on Houston’s own “Sittin’ Sidewayz” rap legend, Paul Wall. That’s a wild pairing. Red Bull is pulling from multiple genres for this one.

Red Bull SoundClash Continues With Events In San Francisco And Houston

Check out details for the remaining Red Bull SoundClash 2022 US series below:

SAN FRANCISCO | November 3rd: Larry June vs. Babyface Ray

Venue: The Regency Ballroom

Sold Out

The second round of the Detroit to the Bay showdown heads to June’s hometown at the stunning Regency Ballroom where only one can be crowned king of the Red Bull SoundClash. Fans should expect some exciting special guests and more onstage surprises.

HOUSTON | November 10th: Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall

Venue: 713 Music Hall

Purchase tickets here

Paul Wall brings it home to Houston during this Texas-sized showdown of Southern sound with blues-rock phenom Gary Clark Jr. This November showdown will bring together two different styles for a red-hot showcase of two top voices.

Red Bull SoundClash features a distinctive live set-up, inspired by Jamaican sound clashes, brings together top talent across mainstream and underground music to create regionally relevant shows that honor the artists’ local communities and heritage. Since it was first held in the Netherlands in 2006, there have been 80+ Red Bull SoundClash events worldwide featuring renowned artists like Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Erykah Badu.