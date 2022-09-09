Bossip Video

An exciting series that challenges artists to competitively clash in a song-for-song, artistic boundary-pushing battle is BACK with an exciting lineup.

Red Bull has announced that Red Bull SoundClash is back with a new series of live experiences for U.S. fans this fall.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the SoundClash is a faceoff between artists who go song-for-song and round for round while competing across elaborate opposite stages. The artists entertain the audience by performing covers, reimagining one of their competitor’s tracks, and shaking things up during a wildcard finale round. Ultimately the winner of each round is up to attendees who weigh in via a decibel reader.

Now for the first time ever, the 2022 Red Bull SoundClash offering will feature a dynamic touring clash between Larry June and Babyface Ray.

Dubbed Red Bull SoundClash: Detroit to the Bay, the hotly-tipped artists will go head to head in Detroit (10/15) and the Bay Area (11/3), to celebrate their respective hometowns and the link the cities share when it comes to music.

In addition to the pair of touring shows, Red Bull SoundClash Houston is also going down and it will feature a Texas-sized showdown between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall.

The musical H-Town tussle will wrap the 2022 series on 11/10.

Find full event descriptions and ticket links for the Red Bull SoundClash 2022 US series below.

DETROIT | October 15th: Babyface Ray vs. Larry June

Venue: Russell Industrial Center

Purchase tickets here

Red Bull SoundClash celebrates the culture-defining sounds of Detroit and the Bay in this two-part face-off, first happening in Ray’s Motor City hometown. These two talents will also perform their exciting new collaborative single “Extra of Um” onstage for the first time, while exploring the sounds and artists that defined who they are.

SAN FRANCISCO | November 3rd: Larry June vs. Babyface Ray

Venue: The Regency Ballroom

Purchase tickets here

The second round of the Detroit to the Bay showdown heads to June’s hometown at the stunning Regency Ballroom where only one can be crowned king of the Red Bull SoundClash. Fans should expect some exciting special guests and more onstage surprises.

HOUSTON | November 10th: Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall

Venue: 713 Music Hall

Purchase tickets here

Paul Wall brings it home to Houston during this Texas-sized showdown of Southern sound with blues-rock phenom Gary Clark Jr. This November showdown will bring together two different styles for a red-hot showcase of two top voices.

Are YOU checking out one of the 2022 Red Bull SoundClashes?

Tickets and more event info: redbull.com/soundclash

To relive the action from last year’s Red Bull SoundClash events in the US which featured Danny Brown vs. Rico Nasty, SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs. Westside Boogie, Bren Joy vs. Jake Wesley Rogers, and The Suffers vs Tank and the Bangas, head over to redbull.com/soundclash.