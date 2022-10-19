Bossip Video

Recently, BOSSIP posted about the shooting death of a 15-year-old child in Gulfport, Mississippi named Jaheim McMillan. Police gunned him down while responding to a call about teens waving guns at motorists outside of a convenience store. The eight gunshot wounds left the teen on brain dead before being removed from life support a few days later.

A bystander video showed that McMillan had stopped running from officers and was putting his hands up when police opened fire. Per usual, Police Chief Adam Cooper says that the boy was holding and gun and his boy in blue feared for his life according to a Newsweek article.

McMillan did not comply,” Cooper said. “McMillan turned his body and his weapon toward the officer. The officer fired at McMillan.”

On Saturday, Jaheim’s family protested in front of the Gulfport Police Department and his mother Katrina Mateen accused them of attempted to intimidate her saying, “Gulfport police know who I am and always have. I just wanna know why. Why did they have to shoot my son?”

On of Jaheim cousins took to Facebook to level more charges against the Gulfport PD:

“If Gulfport Police Department had footage of my little cousin holding a gun best believe it would already have been released,” adding that “the rumors and lies need to stop. The only thing anyone is asking for is truth. And remember that no truth will make this makes sense either. But truth will help to start a healing process.”

The public pressure is mounting and the cousin is absolutely right. If the cops had irrefutable proof that their guy was 100% in the right, they would not hesitate to drop the mic.