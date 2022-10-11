Black teen Jaheim McMillan shot in head by police officer

Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed

Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force.

According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.

The boy’s mother spoke to WLOX and says she does not believe the unnamed officer’s life was threatened in any way.

“No one held up a weapon at a police officer,” said Katrina Campbell. “They are making up stories to save their behinds.”

Sadly, this family has been traumatized by police violence before, Jaheim’s uncle was killed by an officer back in 2018.

“They killed his uncle, Marvin McMillan, a few years back,” Mateen added. “When I got here yesterday, they handcuffed me and walked me across the street.”

There is now a call to have the body camera footage released so that the family and community can have transparency and faith in the story that they are being told. Public  pressure has forced police department’s hands before but we know how dedicated Mississippi is to giving Black folks the short end of the stick.

