Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are still going strong, celebrating their two year anniversary with a romantic dinner and thousands of red roses.

On Tuesday evening, Meg and Pardi celebrated their two-year anniversary at New York hot spot Brooklyn Chop House Times Square.

According to reports from Page Six, the “WAP” rapper arrived in a form-fitting blue sequin dress while her boyfriend wore a black suit with black sunglasses as they made their way to a private rooftop dinner for two.

“Pardi spent hours creating the rooftop experience and décor,” a source told the publication. “[The] rooftop was decked out with thousands of balloons, red roses, and lit by candles. Megan was in awe and looked stunning.” The source continued, “They showed so much love, hugging and kissing on each other…Megan was smiling ear-to-ear when she left the restaurant with a huge bouquet of roses that was a lot to handle, but she damn sure managed it.”

Fans later noticed what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on Thee Stallion’s finger after the celebration, but she quickly denied any speculation surrounding a proposal.

“Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

In a comment shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s post on the rumors, Megan’s hairstylist Kellon also suggested that the ring in the photos wasn’t on the right hand for it to be an engagement ring.

Regardless of whether Pardi popped the question, he’s still planning on spending forever with Meg.

In his anniversary post, he captioned a sweet carousel of pictures with: “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN … SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR PLANET … I love lovin you… GOT 4 EVER 2 GO.”