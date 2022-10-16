Triple Threat On Double Duty: Megan Thee Stallion Turns ‘SNL’ Into ‘Stallion Night Live’ As Hilarious Host And Musical Guest

From her charming monologue to her flawless performances, and the laugh-out-loud sketches in between, Megan Thee Stallion killed her SNL takeover.

Is there anything Megan can’t do? She proved the answer is “no” as she turned Saturday Night Live into “Stallion Night Live.” Entertainment Weekly reports the Grammy-winning rapper “exceeded expectations” for double duty as SNL’s Hot Girl host and musical guest on October 15.

Thee Stallion reminded everyone that she’s so much more than one of the best rappers and live performers in the game. In her opening monologue, Megan ran down her impressive résumé and beloved aliases as Tina Snow, Hot Girl Coach, “THAT b***h,” and now “Megan Thee (girl) that needs some sleep.”

“I got my degree in health administration because I have always wanted to help the people in my community. I believe it’s important to have a sharp mind and a sharp body-ody-ody,” the recent TSU graduate explained.

She also directed viewers to her new website for mental health resources: BADBITCHESHAVEBADDDAYSTOO.COM.

It’s not easy being a baddie, but her first sketch proved there’s hope for everyone. Megan put her healthcare expertise to use in “Hot Girl Hospital,” where the emergencies are “mid as hell.” Who’s better to deliver an urgent glow-up or “emergency twerk exam?”

Another standout sketch was “Girl Talk,” a talk show exemplifying that Black women can speak volumes just by using one word. “Girl!” That’s all it took for Ego Nwodim’s Monique Money Monique Problems to tackle everything from relationship drama to stress about current events. With subtitles and a “girl-ah!” Megan’s character Stacy broke down the conflict in Ukraine.

Megan’s recent album Traumazine was full of hits to perform, from high-energy “Her” to hard-hitting ungrateful. Instead, she stunned with a pageant queen-themed performance of “Anxiety.” The breath control, delivery, and choreography were flawless despite Megan’s tight corseted gown and vulnerable lyrics.

When Meg reached the verse about struggling after the death of her mother, she got visibly emotional. Through interviews and even performances, the tragedy still weighs on her. Like a polished professional, rocking the “Ms. Anxiety” title, she flawlessly fought through the tears.

In “Workout Class,” Megan used her expert twerking skills to lead a fitness class as “Seargent Cake.” She promises to get “booty booty booty booty rockin’ everywhere” in time for Hottieween. The body-positive class featured modifications for flat-back fitness from her two assistants played by Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner. Little booties matter, too!

The Tina Snow persona returned with a live band for a high-energy, hard-hitting performance of Traumazine’s lead track, “NDA.” She turned it into a medley with “Plan B,” which she debuted at Coachella in April.

It’s no surprise that Megan announced a break after coming off a world tour to turn Saturday Night Live into “Stallion Night Live.” Even veteran actors struggle with the fast pace, quick hair and wardrobe changes, nailing lines, delivering jokes, and still keeping a straight face.

The rapper joked that she’s ready for Bridgerton, but her impressive acting proved she’s an emerging triple threat. Fans are already eager to see a return of Megan Thee Comedian and Megan Thee Actress.

What was your favorite part of Megan Thee Stallion’s double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live?