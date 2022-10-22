Bossip Video

Chance The Rapper is catching hell for liking a particular tweet on Twitter but his wife Kristen Bennett is stepping in to save the day.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was a hot topic on Twitter after he was accused of “liking” sexually explicit content. The tweet which was posted by a trans pornography account back in March asked users to choose between three types of trans content: “dating,” “adult games,” and “webcam.”

As soon as Chance hit “like” the internet went into a frenzy. To no surprise, Chance and his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, were hit with bigoted and transphobic slurs.

Bennett didn’t allow the hate and confusion to stir any longer and she addressed the mistake of her husband directly to the trolls.

“Y’all really be reachin’,” she began. “He’s never gonna address this, but all I have to say is we were literally at an event all night … the night before last, until late. We were celebrating, and sometimes you ‘like’ shit by accident. So all y’all little trolls coming for page, that are getting blocked, y’all can go to hell.”

Chance and Kristen have been together since 2013 and tied the knot just six years later. The couple has two children, a 7-year-old daughter Kensli and a 3-year-old daughter Marli.

Maybe it was an honest mistake and a slip-up. Either way, one thing’s for sure and that’s the mere fact that Kirsten Corley Bennett doesn’t play about her husband.

