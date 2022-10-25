‘Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Anthony Anderson Faces His Fear Of Snakes!!!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tomorrow’s series premiere episode of Meta’s new original series ‘Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans’ and it’s a good one!

Hosted and executive produced by actor, comedian and writer Marlon Wayans, the new series finds Marlon Wayans challenging a few of his friends to go face to face with their biggest fears in VR! These immersive experiences have them screaming, crying, jumping, …and of course, saying “Oh Hell No!” Don’t believe us? Take the challenge yourself using your Meta Quest headset, or catch the show every Wednesday only on Facebook and Instagram.

In the upcoming premiere episode, debuting Wednesday (10/26) at 9amPT/12pmET, Anthony Anderson tries to conquer his fear of animals (zoophobia) in a virtual campsite setting. Marlon conducts scares both virtually and in real life, with Anthony shrieking and scared until the very end.

Check out the clip below:

Will Anthony Anderson survive the night, or yell “Oh Hell No!” halfway through? Our bets are on Marlon for this one. Anthony looked ready to call it from the gate!

“Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans” premieres on Wednesday, October 26.

Episodes can be found on Marlon Wayans’ Facebook page and on Marlon Wayans’ Instagram page, plus Meta Quest 2 users can experience the same scares as the show’s celebrity guests through the series’ exclusive immersive VR experience on Meta Quest TV.

Catch your favorite celebs on “Oh Hell No” every Wednesday on Facebook and Instagram.

Can you imagine having to survive your worst fears in real life and on virtual reality? We’re not sure we’d be up to this kind of challenge? Would you try it? What fear would you try to face?