Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Tussle With Terror In ’The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Trailer

It’s almost Spooky SZN!

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Peep the kooky trailer below:

Play

The Netflix flick also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, and Helen Slayton-Hughes.

A ‘huge Halloween fan’ as a kid, director and executive producer Jeff Wadlow gushed about the film in an interview with Tudum.

“I loved the movies of Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus and Richard Donner growing up, that nostalgic feeling of seeing something special and different and magical,” he said. “And that’s really what we tried to do with this film. We really wanted that ’80s Amblin [Entertainment] tone, but with a modern sensibility, and I hope that that’s what people experience when they watch the movie.”

Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ star Priah Ferguson will be pleased to know that she’s the show in ‘Bridge Hollow.’

“I think she got more screen time in our movie than every season of ‘Stranger Things,’ combined,” teased Wadlow. “So, if you’re a Priah fan, you’re going to love our movie.”

Also worth noting is Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland playing a married couple which sold us immediately.

“It was a real pleasure to tell a story about a wife and a husband who love each other, who aren’t in conflict,” said Wadlow. “And you can just feel the affection. I mean, I think there was actually a little more conflict on the page, but Kelly and Marlon just brought so much chemistry and love that even though there’s some conflict written for the dialogue, you just feel this underlying foundation of love in their relationship.”

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ streams exclusively on Netflix on October 14th.