The Storm May Be Over But Darla And Ralph Angel Have Plenty Of Drama Ahead On Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Queen Sugar’

This final season of “Queen Sugar” is STRESSFUL y’all! But we know Darla, Ralph Angel, Violet, Hollywood, Nova and the rest of the gang can handle everything life throws at them.

Darla And Ralph Angel Face Chase On “Queen Sugar”

The longest-running Black family drama series, “Queen Sugar,” from creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay, continues its historic final season with an all-new episode debuting on Tuesday, October 25 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Episode 708 of “Queen Sugar” is titled, “Never To Be The Same,” written by Jocelyn Luckett & Ava DuVernay and directed by Patricia Cardoso. On tonight’s episode of “Queen Sugar,” everyone unites to save Cardale’s farm. Plus, the Avila boys receive big news, Nova sees her first love, and Darla makes an important decision about Chase.

If you guys recall, last episode Ralph Angel found himself sheltering from the storm with none other than Chase — the same man that has been harassing Darla for weeks after learning that Blue might be his son. If you missed that confrontation, where Ralph Angel held Chase accountable for sexually assaulting Darla, you can watch it below:

Additionally, fans can take a deeper look at the series with The Official Queen Sugar Podcast, a weekly after show conversation with the creators, directors, actors and crew responsible for the series’ successful 88-episode run. On the newest podcast, host and Queen Sugar’s executive producer, Paul Garnes, unpacks episode 708 with regular series director, Tammy Townsend, and with series editor, John Reyes-Nguyen. The Official Queen Sugar Podcast is produced by ARRAY Filmworks.