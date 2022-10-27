Bossip Video

Herschel Walker appears to be either a liar or a hypocrite on pretty much all of his major campaign talking points.

The anti-abortion Georgia Senate hopeful didn’t do the greatest job absolving himself from the first accusation that he paid for an pregnancy termination. He openly admitted that a $700 check that a woman claims was given to her to pay for the procedure was his…but he didn’t know what it was being used for.

Sure, Jan.

According to NBCNews, a second former lover has now come forward to accuse Walker of taking her to an abortion appointment decades ago.

The woman, who came forward anonymously as “Jane Doe” with the lawyer Gloria Allred, alleged that she and Walker, then a football star, met in the 1980s and ultimately “fell in love.” She said she learned in April 1993 that she had become pregnant and knew the child was Walker’s because “I was not intimate with anyone else at the time.”

For his part, Walker says that none of this is true and his enemies are plotting to destroy him. He legit sounds like the Tinder Swindler.

“I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along,” Walker, 60, said at a campaign stop. “And I also want to let you know that I didn’t kill JFK, either. And right now, they, Sen. [Raphael] Warnock, got crushed at that debate, and now the Democrats are doing so, whatever they can to win this, to win this seat.”

In case any of you are wondering whether or not Republicans care that “their African-America” has been accused of “killing babies”, we can assure you that they do not. According to CNN, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is set to join Walker on 3 of his campaign stops around Georgia in the coming weeks.

As long as you’re willing to act Republican, those folks will support literally anyone.