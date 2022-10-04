Bossip Video

Herschel Walker has been put on blast numerous times during his campaign for Senate and his latest foray into being a lying arse ninja is a hypocritical doozy.

Monday, The Daily Beast exposed the former NFL baller for being not-as-anti-abortion as he’s touted himself to be in an effort to attract Republican voters who are likely as hypocritical as he is. Walker has said in no uncertain terms that he wants abortion banned completely regardless of the context like rape, incest, or risk of life to the mother. Pretty despicable stuff b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

A woman who asked not to be identified told the outlet that she had an abortion in 2009 after Walker impregnated her. She paid for the procedure and Walker allegedly reimbursed her the money. These aren’t just empty claims, the woman literally provided receipts…

She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.

“Rules for thee, not for me” seems to be Herschel Walker’s political platform’s ethos. The morning after the accusatory report was published, no pun intended, Walker took to Twitter for a clean-up on aisle 700:

“This is a flat-out lie – and I deny this in the strongest possible terms.

This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started. He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children ‘secret’ because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics.

I’m not taking this anymore. I planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning.”

Shut up, Herschel. Nobody believes this BS, not even your own son…

To be clear, Christian Walker is as much a clown as his father but even a clown clock is right twice a day.

This morning, Christian went in on his dear ol’ daddy even harder in a video that he posted to his social media accounts.

We know that none of this will affect Herschel Walker’s voters because they don’t care how many children he’s abandoned or how many mistresses he has, or how many abortions he’s paid for. They’re not interested in whether or not he’s a hypocrite in regards to “family values”. The only thing they care about is that he is a Republican who will push their agenda.

November 19, 2022, vote for a candidate who has some integrity.