Lizzo is just out here trying to enjoy her life, but as we already know, there’s always gonna be someone attempting to rain on her parade.

For Halloween, the “About Damn Time” singer dressed up as Chrisean Rock–and she went allllllll in, Blueface tattoos and tooth included. She posted a video in a white t-shirt and cut-off shorts and a pair of sneakers, looking every bit like Chrisean as she stared into the camera and (somehow) kept a straight face.

In the clip, Lizzo recreated a viral clip from Rock’s time on South Central Baddies, reciting her famous line: “I don’t know who to slap.”

Fans in the comments couldn’t get enough of Lizzo’s costume, absolutely loving her dedication and commitment to the bit. But, of course, there had to be folks trying to kill the fun, bringing up Lizzo’s body in comparison to Chrisean’s and asking about wearing fat suits for Halloween.

“Now when Chrisean come back in a fat suit… remember how y’all was laughing in these comments,” someone tweeted in response to Lizzo’s costume. In response, the singer set the record straight, writing: “I didn’t put on a ‘skinny suit’ – u can dress up as someone w/out being offensive – rock lit I’m lit it’s all love. Don’t make it weird.”

Proving just how “lit” they both are, Chrisean responded to the costume with her approval, commenting, “Awwwwwwwww I love dis.”

Lizzo decided to screenshot the comment and post it to Twitter to prove her point, writing, “’I hope she put on a fat suit’ GTFOH.”

It’s safe to say Lizzo won this time around.