Bossip Video

Kyrie Irving does not think he did anything wrong by promoting an anti-semitic film and book on his social media accounts.

On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets star spoke to the media for the first time since he posted about a movie called, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. In his statements, Irving made it clear he was not going to apologize for what he believed in despite Nets owner Joe Tsai and the NBA both releasing statements condemning his decision.

“I’m not here to argue over a person or a culture or a religion and what they believe,” Irving told reporters, according to ESPN. “Nah, this is what’s here. It’s on a public platform. Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?” He continued, “So out of all of the judgment that people got for me posting, without talking to me, and then I respect what Joe [Tsai] said, but there has a lot to do with not ego or pride of how proud I am to be [of] African heritage, but also to be living as a free Black man here in America, knowing the historical complexities for me to get here.” “So I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in,” Kyrie asserted. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Irving went on to clarify that he is not a supporter of Alex Jones after posting a video of the conspiracy theorist last month. Jones recently lost a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut court and was ordered to pay almost $1 billion to families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting “for falsely claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy.”