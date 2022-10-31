Bossip Video

We already know certain celebrities go all out with their Halloween costumes, but not all of the star-studded events this weekend were meant to be costume parties.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Halloween costume, donning a body full of blue paint to embody beloved X-Men character Mystique. She did a group costume with two of her friends, posting photos with Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro dressed as Magik and Selene.

While fans online might have loved Kim’s costume, she ended up wearing the blue body paint to an event that wasn’t meant for dressing up.

The SKIMS founder posted a picture with Tracee Ellis Ross over the weekend, wishing the 50-year-old a happy birthday and calling her, “the most beautiful kind soul.” The only problem? The Black-ish star’s birthday party wasn’t a Halloween event, so costumes weren’t exactly encouraged.

“That time I showed to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kim wrote alongside a photo of herself and the birthday girl. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.”

While being the only one in costume at Tracee’s birthday dinner had to be a little embarrassing, it’s clear just how much Kim K loves Halloween.

Just a couple days before showing off her Mystique costume, Kim’s children–North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3–channeled pop culture icons for their Halloween festivities. The absolutely adorable foursome paid tribute to legends by dressing up as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu and Eazy-E.