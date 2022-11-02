‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Tai Has Some Serious Questions When She Learns Her Fiancé Hottie Is Also Engaged… To Boston!

After all the drama we saw for Tai on her first season of “Love During Lockup” did you really think her love triangle with Hottie and Boston was done?!

This week on “Love During Lockup”, we’re treading familiar territory as Tai is less than happy to learn her engagement with Hottie may not be his only one. We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Love During Lockup” on WE tv. In it, Tai finds out that Hottie is engaged and tries to get to the bottom of it.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Jail Baes be doing too much sometimes! Also, clearly Keoka is Team Hottie and not Team Tai or else she’d be telling the truth the WHOLE truth and nothing but the truth and not acting like she has no idea what Tai is talking about. What do you think Tai will do when she sees these clips and realizes Keoka was in the know all along? Seems like she should be preparing to catch a fade from her “friend.”

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of “Love During Lockup”:

Tai confronts Keoka about her fiancé, Hottie. Melissa risks all to meet high school crush Louie. Emily gets a suspicious call asking for money. Chelsea fears Mikey is lying. Justine gets ready for her prison wedding, but is his family on board?

New episodes of “Love During Lockup” Season 2 air Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv

Will you be watching?