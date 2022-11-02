‘After Happily Ever After’ Exclusive: Bow Wow Says He Wouldn’t Let His Ex Pick His Next

Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!

Featuring people in long-term relationships that ended in divorce or separation, “After Happily Ever After” features exes who play matchmaker for their former partners in hopes of helping them let go, move on, and find love once again.

The show features Peter Gunz, Tara Wallace, Amina Buddafly, Jeremy Meeks, Melissa Meeks and “Mike Mike” Phillips among the core group of daters and exes, while actress/singer Shar Jackson, comedian/actor/host Gary “G Thang” Johnson, YouTube personality/social media influencer/model Jayla Koriyan, and more join the daring dating experience to find love once again.

We spoke with the host, “Mr. 106 & Park” himself, Bow Wow, to discuss why he was happier to host “After Happily Ever After” than be a cast member, how the show is full of curveballs and how he’s preparing for his daughter Shai to become a teenager and start dating soon.

Check out the interview below:

Here’s more about the couples looking for their new true love in “After Happily Ever After”:

PETER GUNZ (Dater/Ex), TARA WALLACE (Dater), AMINA BUDDAFLY (Ex):

Tara Wallace is an etiquette coach, actor, and current host of, Soul Food with Tara Wallace. Tara initially came into the public eye when she started dating Peter; their relationship lasted for 13 years. GRAMMY® Award nominated rapper Peter Gunz is best known as part of the hip-hop duo ‘Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz.’ Peter will admit he is more often associated with his love triangle featured on Love & Hip Hop: New York, with Tara and Amina Buddafly. Amina Buddafly is an R&B singersongwriter who rose to fame as a former member of the girl group Black Buddafly. She and Peter were married for five years.

JEREMY MEEKS (Dater) & MELISSA MEEKS (Ex):

Model and actor Jeremy Meeks went viral when his mugshot hit social media and landed him the title of the Hot Felon. Melissa Meeks is a Registered Nurse who met Jeremy in 2008. They were married for nine years and have one child together.

NICOLE WARD (Dater) & “MIKE MIKE” PHILLIPS (Ex):

Nicole Ward runs a successful trucking and logistics company in Atlanta, GA. She met music producer and writer, “Mike Mike” Phillips, at an industry party and the two were married for five years. “Mike Mike” is well known for multiple smash hits like “Whoot, There It Is” from the group 95 South and “Tootsee Roll” by the 69 Boyz.

AMARACHI ODINMA (Dater) & UGO MADUKA (Ex):

Amarachi Odinma is a successful plus-size model/journalist. Ugo Maduka an established motivational speaker, author, TV actor, and fashion line owner who flew from Nigeria to America to find Amarachi after seeing her live on TV. The two were married for four years and share two children.

PAM TAYLOR (Dater) & TROY TAYLOR (Ex):

Pam and Troy Taylor were high school sweethearts who met through church. Troy is a nurse practitioner and Pam is a licensed pharmacy technician who is excited to start dating again. Sharing four children, Pam and Troy both reside in Covington, Georgia.

JUSTIN VORISE (Dater) & NANI RIVERO (Ex):

Justin Vorise and Nani Rivero met in high school and continue to successfully co-parent a son together in Southern California.

“After Happily Ever After” airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on BET.