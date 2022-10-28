Bossip Video

A gorgeous goon knows you think she’s seeing someone that’s 17 years her junior and she’s issuing a “U Should’ve Known Better”-style response.

Monica, 42, is shutting down rumors that she’s dating Kodak Black, 25, after social media took notice of their interesting friendship.

As previously reported the goon and the “Super Gremlin” have been spotted recording TikToks together and singing along to Daniel Caesar’s ballad “Get You”…

and most recently, dating rumors hit a fever pitch after Black surprised Monica with a Birkin bag for her 42nd birthday.

Earlier this week, the singer posted a photo of herself stepping into a Maybach with the caption reading, “On a date kinda nervous,” before posing alongside a cash-flaunting Kodak.

“THANK YOUUUUU,” she captioned the story while tagging the rapper.

Now Monica’s shutting down the dating speculation once and for all.

Monica Denies Dating Kodak Black

On Thursday the “Don’t Take It Personal” artist denied that she was seeing Black by resharing an InstaStory from rapper L.O.E. Shimmy who thanked her for being “like a mom” to him and Kodak Black. “She so genuine so loving towards us,” he wrote. “So all the blogs stop assuming an thinking it is what it ain’t this our mama right here.”

Mo responded by saying;

“Love y’all too… and the women that love you and are really in your lives! I pray they weren’t hurt by this foolishness! I’m ALWAYS here… if it’s within my reach yall got it @loeshimmy to the death my Z Babies! Nah put the black down!!!”

She then took to Twitter to offer further explanation and to clear up the rumors once and for all. According to Mo she loves and supports Kodak and L.O.E. Shimmy and actually has a friendship with their mothers.

“Bill [Kodak Black] & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted. “They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me.”

She added that her attention span was “too short for foolishness.”

Monica previously shared a photoshoot featuring herself, Kodak, and his mother Marcelene whom she called “My Z Queen Momma Fee Fe.”

What do YOU think about Monica finally shutting down the Kodak Black dating rumors? Did you think they were together?