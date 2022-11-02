Bossip Video

White victimhood is just as shameful and hateful as pointy white hoods. Not a single time in the history of the United States have white people ever been the victims of anything other than their own inability to empathize with those they have marginalized, disenfranchised, and dismissed.

As you are well aware, the 2022 midterm elections are upon us, and on November 8 the race is heating up specifically in places like Georgia where current Governor Brian Kemp is battling Stacey Abrams for control of a state that helped decide the presidency in 2020. The peach state is also the ground where current senator Rev. Raphael Warnock is vying to keep his seat away from anti-abortion abortion supporter Herschel Walker. Right-wingers will do just about anything to seize power away from the left and they have no shame whatsoever in employing wildly inflammatory tactics to get their basket of deplorables to the polls to vote for them.

Exhibit A:

The ad you just watched is sponsored by a group called America First Legal that is operated by Donald Trump bootlicker and antisemitic conspiracy theorist Stephen Miller. The guy looks like a Bond villain that falls for his own booby traps.

According to a Politico report, the ads are specifically targeting Georgia voters in Augusta, Savannah, Albany, Columbus, and Macon who are historically conservative and are likely to agree that “the Blacks” have run amok on their precious whiteness.

“As our educational advertisements explain, racism is always wrong – regardless of who it is targeted against. …The educational advertisements that AFL is running simply inform the American people about something they all know to be true in 2022, but that major news outlets fail to report on,” said Gene Hamilton, a vice president at America First Legal.

Both Gene and Stephen Miller can choke on a glizzy.