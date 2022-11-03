Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion shows are known for special celebrity guests and unforgettable performances…but her latest installment is already sparking outrage prior to its release.
According to reports from TMZ, Johnny Depp will be a featured as a surprise guest in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show.
While Depp ended up winning a substantial verdict in his case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, many still view the actor as controversial, blaming brainwashed fans on TikTok for inappropriately influencing the trial.
Plus, while the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “won” the case, he still admitted to many problematic behaviors throughout the trial, and a lot of abuse victims have since sided with Heard.
There’s no way Rihanna and her team thought this decision would go down without backlash, but even so, they might not have anticipated fans being this mad. Let’s see if they make any changes to those plans before Vol. 4 drops next week.
