Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Are A Holly Jolly HOOT In Trailer For Holiday Musical Comedy ‘Spirited’

Apple Original Films is giving us our first gift of the holiday season with musical comedy ‘Spirited’ starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer–oh yes, it’s lit like a Christmas tree!

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge.

Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

‘For the first time, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

Directed by Sean Anders (“Daddy’s Home”), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat written by Sean Anders and John Morris with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”).

“I don’t, before this, during, or after, profess to be a competent singer or dancer,’ said Reynolds about his ‘nerve-wracking’ experience filming the musical in an interview with Empire. “I’m used to getting on a film set and kind of being able to figure it out in the moment. That’s not the case with a movie like this. You have to live, eat, breathe and sleep this routine. It was exciting, nerve-racking and terrifying. I was actually so scared that I’d go full circle, back to brave. I don’t think I would ever do it again. But I genuinely loved it.”

“Spirited” premieres in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022.