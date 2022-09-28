Bossip Video

Marvel fans rejoice as Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds confirm Jackman’s reprising his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe closed its doors on the Infinity Saga and Thanos leaks have run wild online. Several rumors about their Disney shows have spread sometimes almost half a year in advance. In the case of Ms. Marvel, leakers reported Captain Marvel would make an appearance in the post-credit scene before the first episode even aired. Of course, we can’t forget the leak of all three Spider-men being in Tom Hollands’ third Spider-man movie which leaked in 2018 before the second movie even hit theaters.

Hugh Jackman To return As Wolverine Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’

One of the biggest rumors was surprisingly confirmed yesterday directly from the source, two years ahead of the movie’s release. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman finally confirmed that Hugh will once again play Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool installment. If you’ve followed Hugh you know it’s something he’s hinted would never happen but best believe Disney pays well to change minds. Y

our best friend staring in the movie probably helps a ton as well.

Fans were bummed when neither announced the film at San Deigo Comic-Con nor Disney’s D23 but now there’s good news to report. The two actors teamed back up for one more video on the movie that’s due out on September 6th, 2024.

You can watch the video clarifying the biggest questions about Deadpool 3 below.