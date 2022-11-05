Bossip Video

Nike suspends partnership with Nets’ Kyrie Irving after backlash over an anti-semitic video he posted along with his recent comments.

After a week of disastrous press surrounding Kyrie Irving sharing an antisemitic video and then refusing to answer reporters’ questions, he finally apologized. The apology came after the Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie for a minimum of five games.

The NBA and the Nets drew a line in the sand and for Kyrie to continue playing the sport he loves he has a bullet list of things he has to do.

Even with Kyrie finally giving an apology that satisfied the NBA and the Nets, Nike on the other hand had already made a decision on their future with Kyrie.

Nike Announces It Will Suspend Its Partnership with Kyrie Irving & Cancel The Release Of His Upcoming Sneaker

Even with Kyrie’s apology yesterday Nike decided to go ahead and pull the plug on its partnership with Irving.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end. we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kvrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.” Nike said in a statement.

The relationship with Nike and Irving was far from perfect with rumors circulating the sneaker giant wouldn’t renew his contract. Unlike Adidas dropping Kanye West and planning to release sneakers without him Nike will no longer release the Kyrie 8.