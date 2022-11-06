Bossip Video

Aaron Carter has passed away at just 34 years old. TMZ confirmed with The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that Aaron was found dead Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA.

The outlet reports that law enforcement received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub. Multiple sources confirmed that the male in question was the singer and it was later reported that his house sitter found his lifeless body.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, but no information or evidence of foul play was mentioned. TMZ obtained a photo of sheriffs’ cars and paramedics outside Aaron’s home with the property surrounded with caution tape.

Aaron’s fiancé, Melanie Martin made a statement Saturday evening about the tragedy.

“My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

As many fans have stated, Aaron Carter walked so artists like Justin Bieber could run. In the late 1990s, he hit the music scene as a pop singer, releasing four studio albums. He was only 9 years old when he released his self-titled debut album in 1997.

After much success with his first album which sold one million copies, Aaron’s second album, “Aaron’s Party,” tripled that number. The major success landed him roles as a regular on Nickelodeon.

While he was fresh and new to the industry he received a lot of insight from his older brother Nick Carter who was part of the hugely popular boy band, the Backstreet Boys.

Shortly after the news broke, Nick took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about his brother and their relationship.

Tributes from other family members and celebrities poured in on social media once the tragic news was released.

His twin sister, Angel Carter wrote, “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” she began. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you … and I promise to cherish them.”

Angel added: “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔.”

NSYNC

New Kids on the Block

Hilary Duff also penned a touching tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum, wrote via Instagram.

The two started dating in 2000 at the age of 13 years old. The love cycle lasted on and off for three years but ultimately came to an end for good after an infamous love triangle with Lindsay Lohan.

After years of holding onto the past, he moved on and met Melanie Martin. They got engaged in 2020, and they welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.

While it seemed his life was on a healthier track, behind closed doors he still struggled with addiction and family trauma in the final years of his life.

He went to rehab numerous times but unfortunately lost his battle with abuse Saturday morning. Our condolences go out to his family, grieving friends, and fans.