‘Tamron Hall’ Exclusive: Angela Bassett Talks About Her Journey To ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Losing Chadwick Boseman And More

Wakanda Week is upon us and we’ve got an exclusive featuring the fictional nation’s queen herself!

Angela Bassett Talks ‘Wakanda Forever’ On The “Tamron Hall” Show

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s (11/8) episode of “Tamron Hall,” featuring the legendary Angela Bassett who talks with Tamron about the upcoming Black Panther sequel, her co-star Chadwick Boseman, her career and much more.

Check out the clip below:

Play

It’s got to be so surreal being part of a project that’s so important to MILLIONS and then losing one of the key figures that was right there for a large part of the journey. Kudos to Angela Bassett for carrying on the legacy and R.I.P Chadwick Boseman. He will never be forgotten.

Here’s a full rundown on what to expect from Tuesday’s episode of ‘Tamron Hall’:

Tamron welcomes one of the stars from the hottest film of the year, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Then, DANIELLE BROOKS discuss life on Broadway as she stars in ‘The Piano Lesson,’ her hosting gig on Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home,’ her shapewear partnership with Aerie, and motherhood. This real-life superhero does it all! And dancing queen AMY JORDAN faced a life altering experience after she was hit by a bus while crossing the street in New York City. After 20 surgeries from 9 different doctors, Amy has done the impossible and miraculously has been able to continue dancing. We’ll hear her story of recovery. Plus, an all-new SHOP TAM FAM highlighting must-have gifts.

Angela Bassett’s interview airs on “Tamron Hall” on Tuesday, November 8 (nationally syndicated, check local listings, www.tamronhallshow.com).