Once again America’s morning show hosts are continuing the tradition of donning epic Halloween costumes and the results are both hilarious and creative.

See some standouts below!

Jennifer Hudson Becomes Sister Mary Clarence For Halloween

“The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” very first Halloween special is airing and will feature J. Hud as fellow EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg’s character Sister Mary Clarence. The costume is especially nostalgic for Hudson considering that “Sister Act” is her favorite film.

During the show, Hudson was joined by former NFL player-turned-actor Terry Crews who transformed into Mr. T and shared that he thought the “Rocky III” star was a real superhero.

Later in the show, J. Hud literally reached new heights when she sang a medley of songs from “Sister Act!”

As for Tamron Hall, she once again killed her Halloween costume.

Tamron Hall Transforms Into “Ariel Hall” For Halloween

Tamron Hall is inviting viewers ‘Under the Sea’ to celebrate the nationally syndicated show’s fourth annual Halloween Extravaganza airing today, Monday, October 31.

Inspired by Halle Bailey who will play the first Black “Ariel” in the upcoming live-action adaption of “The Little Mermaid,” Tamron made a dazzling entrance as “Ariel Hall” as she floated down to her set which was transformed into an ocean fit for Disney’s favorite Mermaid.

Hall was also joined by six young mermaids who sat beside her as she welcomed her first guest, Walt Disney legend Jodi Benson, who voiced the original character over 30 years ago. Benson treated the Tam Fam to an impromptu performance of “Part of Your World.”

Not to be outdone, the hosts of “The TODAY Show” took their Halloween looks to new heights.

The TODAY Show’s Halloween Extravaganza Celebrates Las Vegas

The TODAY Show crew always has incredible costume reveals, live performances, and special guests in this year the ENTIRE team — Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Peter Alexander, Kristen Welker, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb —got in on the action that was Las Vegas themed.

Al Roker made for a great Sammy Davis Jr.

Craig Melvin floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee as Muhammad Ali.

Peter and Kristen dressed as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez who tied the knot at a Vegas wedding chapel.

Carson and Dylan were David Copperfield and Adelaide Herrmann.

Hoda and Savannah were Cirque du Soleil performers.

Sherri Shepherd Hosts A “Bridgerton”-Themed Episode

Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri” show went full “Bridgerton” for Halloween. The host dressed as Queen Charlotte for a special Halloween gala dubbed “Sherriton”—that had a vampire twist.

She interviewed former #RHOA star Cynthia Bailey who also donned a “Bridgerton” costume.

Which morning show host’s Halloween costume was YOUR fave?