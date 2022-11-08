Bossip Video

Kyrie Irving and his social media promotion of a film called Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America (a film that is currently being hosted online by Amazon Prime) has stirred up arguments and counterarguments and a whole lot of drama.

Of all the voices who have tossed two pennies at this conversation about antisemitism and Black Israelites, the one person who we would have ironically expected to be speaking out the loudest is Nick Cannon. As you all are well aware, Nick got himself into trouble a couple of years ago when he nodded and agreed with Professor Griff during a podcast interview about how Jewish people are devils. When all was said and done, Nick had lost Wild’n Out, his hosting gigs, and other business ventures that were likely in the works. The pressure forced the media mogul to bend the knee and apologize just like Kyrie is doing now.

In July of 2020, after a sit-down with Jewish community leaders, Nick made this mea culpa via Twitter:

“I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth,” Cannon said in a series of tweets addressing his remarks on a podcast that was released last month…I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward”

So, is it “Oochie Wally” or “One Mic”?