Nick Cannon Apologizes To Jewish Community, Will Remain ‘The Masked Singer’ Host

It has been a wild week for Wild ‘n Out host and entrepreneur Nick Cannon.

After a podcast clip went viral of Nick interviewing and defending Professor Griff, the ex-Public Enemy member, and his comments from decades ago about the Jewish community, everything was downhill from there. The storm started with many people from the Jewish community and other activists expressing disappointment in Cannon’s comments. Later, Viacom ended up terminating its partnership with Nick over these comments and his refusal to apologize.

Nick is the host of multiple shows, including The Masked Singer on Fox and MTV’s Wild ‘n Out. After the Viacom partnership was ended, Nick pulled a bold move and doubled down on his comments by demanding an apology from Viacom along with ownership of his show, Wild ‘n Out.

After already apologizing to the Jewish community in a lengthy statement, Nick issued another one, this time on Twitter. According to TMZ, Nick was contacted by several Rabbis, which lead to his decision to apologize on the social media app.

TMZ also adds that he’ll remain the host of FOX’s “The Masked Singer.”

They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

“While he got tons of backlash online — in addition to the Viacom axing — Nick says several rabbis, including Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, have also tried to educate him,” TMZ reported. “As he put it on social media … “I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.” Late Wednesday, FOX — home of “The Masked Singer” — said it had been in talks with Nick regarding the podcast and felt he was “clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate.” The network said, based on that convo, it would move forward with him.”

When Viacom reached out to Nick to discuss the comments before the firing, he was reportedly unwilling to apologize and was stood tall in his actions, which is the main reason they ended their relationship with him. Maybe this new change of heart on Nick’s behalf can salvage the relationship, as his show has been a massive success for the brand.

I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020