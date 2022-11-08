Bossip Video

Over the weekend ESSENCE Girls United hosted its third annual summit at the Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center and a bevy of business-minded baddies were in the building.

The theme of this year’s summit was “Forever the Blueprint” — a celebration of Black girls and gender-expansive youth who continue to be the blueprint for progression, tenacity, and resilience, and it was courtesy of major sponsor The Coca-Cola Company®, along with supporting sponsors, SheaMoisture, Ford, and American Airlines.

Hosted by Reginae Carter…

panelists throughout the day led discussions covering the crucial topics on most Gen-Z and Millennials’ minds.

Standout panels included…

Slay Your Life: Tips and Tricks with Slayology CEO Keleah Slay

The Reel You: Embracing Authentic Content Creation with Content Creator, Donye Taylor

I Am The Bar: Cultural Identity, Confidence & Hollywood with Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Aoki LeeSimmons, Jessie Woo, Alycia Pascual Pena

DND: Protecting Your Peace Through Black Girl Friendships with Nandi Howard, Dess Dior, Jayda Cheaves, and Rechelle Dennis

During the summit, guests enjoyed a musical performance by Rubi Rose…

and additional activations included a gaming station hosted by Cxmmunity, The Coca-Cola Company® ‘s mocktail bar, and food provided by Slutty Vegan, Soul Truckin Good, and Cereal & Cream.

Attendees were also treated to tooth gems, nail art by Lyra Luxe Nails and fresh cuts by TiffsTheBarber. The speed mentoring sessions with professionals from a variety of industries sparked inspiration for many of the attendees. The GU Just For You Marketplace also included Brooklyn Tea, Stay Positive Inc, LaBlu Serenity, Lilac Reign, The Tsuri Company, Humans Before Handles, Full Bloom By Lauren.

Seen on the ESSENCE Girls United scene were a number of young stunners including Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Jessie Woo, Aoki Lee Simmons, Latoya Forever, Queen Khamyra, Dess Dior, and Coco Jones.

Speaking of Coco Jones, the actress/songstress also hosted an invite-only dinner sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company® and ESSENCE Girls United supporting sponsor Ford.

The exclusive dinner honored women who have continued to be the blueprint in the culture excelling in their fields of education, activism, entertainment, content creation, and entrepreneurship.

The night’s honorees were;

Content Creation Award: Jayda Cheaves presented by ESSENCE GU Social Manager, Rhyann Sampson Education Award: Trinitee Stokes presented by Model, Aoki Lee Simmons Activism Award: Chelsea Miller presented by Co-Founder of ESSENCE Girls United Rechelle Dennis Entrepreneurship Award: Olamide Olowe presented by ESSENCE CMO, Erika Bennett GU Entertainer of The Year: Meg Thee Stallion presented by ESSENCE Content Director, Nandi Howard

Beaming with pride over the honor, Jayda Cheaves proudly posted pics about her achievement on Instagram.

Congratulations to all the honorees!

Looks like fun times were had!

Will YOU be attending the next ESSENCE Girls United summit?