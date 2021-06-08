Reginae gon’ slay

Outside has only (officially) been open for a few weeks and Reginae Carter already has her foot firmly planted on our necks after a series of serves at star-studded events from Miami to LA.

Most recently, she stunned in Dolce Gabbana at the Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul exhibition match that attracted an interesting blend of celebs that included Fat Joe, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Conway The Machine (who’s allegedly wooing Mary J. Blige), and Porsha and Simon for the hyped exhibition match.

According to reports, Floyd expected to earn $100 million off Sunday’s fight, with $5 million guaranteed from the fight plus a 50% share of PPV sales. Paul hinted he could potentially make $20 million which is way more than the guaranteed $250K he made on fight night.

“I’m fighting a YouTuber who thinks he’s a real fighter and I’m getting crazy money for it,” Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach. “This is not a real fight for me. It’s a real fight for him,” Mayweather added after revealing that he’d already made $30 million off the fight.

Reginae’s latest serve comes after she turned heads at Reactify & Wish’s jungle-themed Billboard Awards pre-party in LA.

Officially branded as a collaborative event where brands can shine, connections can be made, and custom content can be captured through custom activation, the private Bel Air mansion event was clearly the move with the perfect backdrop for quality Instagram content.

At this point, it’s safe to say Reginae is the stylish stunner to watch with more enviable looks you can peep on the flip.