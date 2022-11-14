‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shatters Global Box Office, Soaks Panny Drawls & Sparks Hilarious Tweets/Memes

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Everyone’s buzzing over heartstring-ripping superhero epic Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that reigned supreme at the box office with $330 million worldwide while raising the bar for blockbuster sequels across the movieverse.

Beautifully acted and directed, the soul-stirring spectacle is a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman with heartbreaking scenes balanced by perfectly-placed humor, dazzling action sequences, and the introduction of brilliant tech wiz RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) and panty-soaking menace Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Me: lemme go rewatch Wakanda Forever for the plot

The plot: pic.twitter.com/SBOCeGJqIm — ken (@kenokrr) November 13, 2022

At the heart of the film is Angela Bassett who delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as Queen Ramonda that sticks with you long after the credits roll.

Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar for this scene in #WakandaForever alone. pic.twitter.com/xA2zKgRPC7 — . (@hosthetics) November 13, 2022

Bassett would make history as the first actor to win an Oscar (that she shockingly hasn’t won yet) for their performance in an MCU movie.

“It was an offer that couldn’t be refused,” said Bassett about portraying Queen Ramonda. “It was an opportunity to see women who look like me in their resplendent glory. And those opportunities were few and far in between. So, I’m just so grateful and blessed that it happened during my time and that Ryan [Coogler] and whomever the powers that be thought that I could bring her to bear, bring her to light. I’ve come to just love and admire and revere the character. It’s almost as if I’m on the outside looking in, looking at her as an audience member, as a woman of color, as a little girl that fell in love with cinema and characters and who they represent and how they can inspire on screen.”

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

When Namor, King of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

What was your reaction to M'Baku calling Okoye a bald-headed demon?