‘Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans’ Exclusive: Can Marlon Cure Kelly Rowland Of Claustrophobia By Sending Her Six Feet Under In A Casket?

With friends like Marlon Wayans, who needs enemies?

Marlon Wayans Sends Kelly Rowland Down A Virtual Abandoned Mine To Overcome Claustrophobia

This week’s guest on Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans is none other than Kelly Rowland — one of our faves, but also someone we wouldn’t trade lives with at the moment, considering this week we’ll see her voluntarily climb into a coffin in attempts to overcome her claustrophobia. But there’s a twist!

“I’m sending Kelly Rowland screaming down a virtual abandoned mine to get over her fear of claustrophobia,” Wayans said in a release about the episode.”

Check out a sneak preview clip below:

ON this episode of Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans, buried alive takes on a new meaning, as she’ll be fighting for survival!

First of all, we can’t believe Kelly actually got into that casket of her own volition. Second of all, we can’t believe she trusted Marlon not to lock her in it. Third — sending her hurtling into an abandoned mine, virtual or not, is insane! We’d have to kill him.

Join Kelly in the ‘six feet under’ challenge now by using your Meta Quest headset.

Catch your favorite celebs on “Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans” every Wednesday on Facebook and Instagram.