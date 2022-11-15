Bossip Video

Folks on the internet are upset over Bhad Bhabie’s antics once again, but the Dr-Phil-trainwreck-turned-rapper swears people are trying to make something out of nothing.

The most recent drama surrounding Bhad Bhabie started when she posted a recent selfie, wearing a long blonde wig and sporting a noticeably darker complexion. The Shade Room posted the clips to their page, immediately stirring the pot, which is when the comments about how badly she wants to be a Black woman started flooding in.

“Ill never forgive y’all for making her famous and giving her enough money to attempt to turn Into a black woman,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Sis said I’m a light skin black girl now 🤣 why y’all keep letting these culture vultures get away with this.”

People on Twitter went crazy over the pictures, as well, wondering how many times these same pictures can pop up without Bhad Bhabie finally being canceled for her Blackfishing.

This is far from the first time that Bhad Bhabie has been accused of Blackfishing, especially considering the fact that she jumpstarted her whole career with a fake accent and AAVE on her Dr. Phil appearance. Since then, she’s admitted to getting lip fillers and silicone shots in her butt, getting the same procedures done as a lot of other influencers who look less and less white by the day.

In response to the backlash, Bhabie immediately shut down her critics, posting a picture of the foundation she wears, which is labeled “Light” on the package.

“Case closed!” she wrote in her first Instagram Story. “Don’t y’all ever ask me again why I don’t b on ig,” she continued. “I don’t make no money on here I don’t need to b on here I do it for my fans but y’all take it too far everytime it’s honestly sad and weird.”

Whatever you say, girl.

