She made HOW MUCH?

The American dream is Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie going from disrespecting her mother on ‘Dr. Phil’ to apparently making $52 million from OnlyFans based on receipts she posted on her Instagram page.

In the now viral post, she showed her $52,892,972.25 in gross earnings since last April, $16,619,070.66 from subscription fees, $255,29080.78 from direct message payments, and $161,567.59 in tips from her OnlyFan page that costs $23.99/month to access.

“Not bad for 6 hours. we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record,” she wrote on social media..

Naturally, the 19-year-old viral sensation-turned-rapper-turned-OnlyFans actress responded to ‘haters’ by providing proof of her alleged earnings on the paid subscription platform with the caption, “Go cry about it b****.’

How she made so much money in just a year, we don’t know, but she wants everyone to move past her viral TV moment that launched her to fame on while immortalizing her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase.

“It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s—.’ No, that’s not how I feel,” she said in a video posted by TMZ. “Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me s*** like that. Like, there’s way more things,” she continued. “Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi, B****” girl, the girl who got a f***ing million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f***ing $50 million on OnlyFans. Call me whatever you want. When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kind of weird.”

Back in 2021, Billboard confirmed that she earned $1 million on OnlyFans in just six hours, breaking a record previously held by actress Bella Thorne who made $1 million in under 24 hours.

Would you start an OnlyFans if you knew you could $50 million in a year? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chatter-chatter over Bhad Bhabie’s big bucks on the flip.