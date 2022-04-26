Bossip Video
She made HOW MUCH?

Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The American dream is Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie going from disrespecting her mother on ‘Dr. Phil’ to apparently making $52 million from OnlyFans based on receipts she posted on her Instagram page.

 

In the now viral post, she showed her $52,892,972.25 in gross earnings since last April, $16,619,070.66 from subscription fees, $255,29080.78 from direct message payments, and $161,567.59 in tips from her OnlyFan page that costs $23.99/month to access.

“Not bad for 6 hours. we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record,” she wrote on social media..

Naturally, the 19-year-old viral sensation-turned-rapper-turned-OnlyFans actress responded to ‘haters’ by providing proof of her alleged earnings on the paid subscription platform with the caption, “Go cry about it b****.’

How she made so much money in just a year, we don’t know, but she wants everyone to move past her viral TV moment that launched her to fame on while immortalizing her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase.

“It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s—.’ No, that’s not how I feel,” she said in a video posted by TMZ.

“Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me s*** like that. Like, there’s way more things,” she continued. “Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi, B****” girl, the girl who got a f***ing million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f***ing $50 million on OnlyFans. Call me whatever you want. When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kind of weird.”

Back in 2021, Billboard confirmed that she earned $1 million on OnlyFans in just six hours, breaking a record previously held by actress Bella Thorne who made $1 million in under 24 hours.

Would you start an OnlyFans if you knew you could $50 million in a year? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chatter-chatter over Bhad Bhabie’s big bucks on the flip.

“Bhad Bhabie made $42million off onlyfans in 1 year hold the f*ck up” – no, seriously

“Bhad Bhabie making 52 million dollars based on OF” – mannnn

“Bhad Bhabie really got money for having a blaccent and dissing her mother on television

Then she started rapping” – the American dream

“Tf bhad bhabie doing on Onlyfans to make $53 million a year?? 😭” – questions that need answers

“Bhad Bhabie grossing $52 million on Onlyfans is a prime example of why I refuse to believe working hard is the key to success lmaoooo

Work smart, not hard” – ding ding

