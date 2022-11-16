Bossip Video

Yasssss Zoe Kravitz! You know you a baddie when you get the cover of GQ’s Men Of The Year issue…

Zoe Kravitz Talks Directing, Divorce And Dating Channing Tatum In GQ Cover Story

Today GQ unveiled Zoë Kravitz as the second of three cover stars on its annual Men of the Year issue, showcasing the athletes and actors, designers and directors, musicians and TV makers, and other men and women who drove culture worldwide in 2022. Kravitz, 33, speaks with staff writer Gabriella Paiella about directing Pussy Island, her relationship with Channing Tatum, and hanging with Taylor Swift while filming The Batman.

Currently midway through editing her directorial debut, Pussy Island, Kravitz met Tatum while casting the project. The film follows Frida, a cocktail waitress (played by Naomi Ackie) who joins a nefarious tech billionaire (Channing Tatum) to his hedonistic private island.

Check out some excerpts below via GQ!

On directing Pussy Island:

“I was just a crazy person,” Kravitz says of her experience in the director’s seat. “I still am. It was always frantic. A glass of whiskey at the end of the night or something would calm me down a little bit. But there was no getting out of it.”

We can only imagine. Any first-time director has to be freaking tf out. We know Michael B. Jordan just went through the same thing directing Creed III and he even told us there was no way of mentally preparing for it.

On her relationship with Channing Tatum:

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she says. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

They’re so cute together! We’re just happy she’s happy. Kravitz also said that Tatum’s calming presence helped her endure the stress of her job.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever–he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she continues. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Glad to see it…

Kravitz also spoke with the magazine about her time in London while filming The Batman. If you’ve seen the movie you have a pretty good idea of how intense it must have been. The experience happened during the beginning of the pandemic and Zoë said one of the people who were there for her during the time was Taylor Swift, who spent lockdown in the UK with her British beau Joe Alwyn.

On spending time with friend Taylor Swift while filming The Batman:

“She was my pod,” Kravitz tells GQ. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

We’re not exactly Swifties but we could see how Taylor would be a good nurturer during the panini.

Check out GQ to read the full interview!