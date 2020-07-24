Kanye West Missed The Deadline To Drop His Album On Time; Twitter And Taylor Swift Fans Unite To DRAG Him

Kanye West has been in the news every day mostly because of his seeming meltdown and deteriorating marriage. While there is grave concern for his mental health there is also an understanding that this happens whenever he drops an album. Kanye was supposed to be putting out an album on Thursday night but it was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift dropped a surprise album instead, which is bound to top all charts. Swift’s release came full of merchandise sales, videos, and a full rollout that let us know she was prepared for this for a while, so we can dead any talk that this was an attempt to screw Yeezy is probably just speculation. However, Swift is probably more than happy with the results. No Kanye album. A bit of embarrassment. A chart-topper. Boom.

If you didn’t know, Kanye and Taylor have had a Cold War for more than a decade dating back to Yeezy interrupting her VMA speech. Then there was the matter of a leaked phone call and lyrics about Swift and a back-and-forth with Kim and we have a big old feud.

What’s wild is in 2020 Taylor is the one talking about tearing down Confederate statues and Kanye is the one buddying up to Trump.

What a time…

KANYE PUSHED BACK HIS ALBUM DATE BECAUSE TAYLOR JUST DROPPED ALBUM OF THE YEAR AND IS TRENDING WORLDWIDE #Folklore pic.twitter.com/CH5igaDu1n — tev (@sevenrares) July 24, 2020

