Far From Finished: LaTocha Scott Speaks Out Again On The Xscape Dress Drama, Confirms Kandi Blocked Her On IG

LaTocha Scott has more to say about some petty dress drama that’s exposing some bad blood between her and her groupmates.

As previously reported the Xscape songstress walked the carpet at the Soul Train Awards in a green MNM couture gown that was strikingly different from the gowns worn by her bandmates; Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Tamika Scott.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

And while the dress was stunning, it caused a commotion amongst fans who alleged that LaTocha purposely wore it to look like the lead singer.

After LaTocha shut down that theory by saying “she missed the memo” about attire, Kandi railed against that with claims that LaTocha hired her own separate stylist.

“Stop putting out false narratives,” said Kandi.

Now LaTocha’s speaking out yet again and she’s seemingly far from finished sharing her side of the story.

LaTocha Scott Says Kandi Blocked Her On Instagram, Releases Receipts

On Instagram Wednesday, LaTocha responded to a TheYBF caption that alleged that she blocked Kandi on Instagram. The singer, 49, hopped in the site’s comments to clarify that Kandi actually blocked her, not the other way around.

“This is what I mean by putting out false narratives,” wrote Scott.

Following that, the singer posted an interesting video on her page captioned, “People are betting on your silence. NOT THIS TIME!” The video features audio of Pastor Jamal Bryant saying phrases like;

“They don’t understand that they pushed you too far. You tried to play me one too many times.[…] I’m tired of biting my tongue and I done ran outta cheeks to turn.”

That’s not all, however.

LaTocha also posted a text from her stylist Jon asking the group’s stylist about the color scheme for the Soul Train Awards. The texts confirmed that a specific theme wasn’t shared and the stylist was told to pick something “glamorous and long.”

LaTocha also shared a photo of Kandi, Tiny and her sister Tamika dressed like the Supremes at Nelly’s Mo-Town-themed birthday celebration.

“They were just the Supremes a week ago,” wrote the singer. “I guess I knew about this too huh?”

[Swipe to see]

Can you say, M E S S?!

Kandi, Tiny & Tamika Share Posts Amid The Xscape Dress Drama

Instead of responding to LaTocha’s shade, Kandi moved on and posted a video from Xscape tour rehearsals.

“Putting in work with my girls @majorgirl & @therealtamikascott making sure the show is gonna be lit on Friday!” Kandi captioned the post. “Nashville & Birmingham we’ll see you this weekend! Get your tickets now!”

LaTocha is not part of the tour.

Tiny Harris also recently shared a meme about not sharing your side of the story because “God saw it all.”

“Can’t even enjoy our moment,” she captioned the post.

As for Tamika Scott, she hasn’t spoken about her sister’s comments. Instead, she’s promoting the group’s upcoming shows like Kandi.

What do YOU think about this Xscape tour dress dilemma? Do you think there’s more drama to come or will the ladies move on?