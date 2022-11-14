Bossip Video

The 2022 Soul Train Awards were filmed Sunday and a bevy of celebs got groovy on the blue carpet.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole who not only walked the carpet but reflected on the serendipitous moment with BOSSIP.

“This is really surreal to me, I used to be a writer for the Soul Train Awards,” said Cole. “I wrote for Wendy Williams and Erykah Badu when they hosted. To go from writer to host is really a big deal.”

Also seen on the scene were the winners of the “Lady Of Soul” honor, Xscape.

Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott were honored for their amazing harmonies and industry-defining sounds and they walked the carpet wearing metallic looks.

Scott chose a different route however and donned a green gown with a train.

Later, the ladies got gussied up and [even more] gorgeous in all-gold ensembles to perform.

Fellow singers Coco Jones, Queen Naija, and Ari Lennox also walked the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Coco wowed with a wet hair look before switching into a long layered hairstyle inside the ceremony.

As for Queen Naija, her bubblegum pink gown was offset by her purse which was fashioned like a gold phone.

She later posed for a pic with the legendary Morris Day of Morris Day & The Time.

Ari Lennox walked the carpet to celebrate earning the second-highest number of Soul Train Awards nods with 6 nominations.

Inside, the svelte songstress hit the stage in a silver number.

She was also joined on the carpet by Lucky Daye and Jermaine Dupri.

Also spotted at the awards was Real Housewife of Potomac Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

The “Deep Space” songstress wore her hair in a chic side ponytail and donned a two-piece outfit paired with metallic boots.

While there the Bravo shade assassin who recently dropped a bomb on Ashley Darby shared some “reading tips” with BOSSIP.

“You have to be well-read, I think education and going to the library and reading a book or two will help with the reads,” said Candiace. “You also have to listen, when people are trying to come at you crazy, you can poke holes in their story and come from there,” she added noting that other areas to focus on include grammar, aura, and energy. “You just have to find the space for the read and go there.”

Other red carpet looks that turned heads included LeToya Luckett and Reginae Carter who both donned jewel tones…

Luenell who showed off her signature intricate nail art…

Tank who brought the whole family out for the awards…

Yung Baby Tate…

Inglewood’s own SiR…

Paige Hurd…

“Mirage” singer Alex Vaughn…

newlyweds Chanté Moore and Stephen Hill…

and Muni Long who attended the ceremony alongside her husband Raysean Hairston.

We had no idea that Muni was married, but she and her hubby make for a handsome couple.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards Air On November 27

As previously reported Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the 2022 Soul Train Awards nominations with an impressive 7 nods. Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long, and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton, and Tems each garnered 3 nominations.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premiere Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her—will YOU be watching?