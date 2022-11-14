Bossip Video

The 2022 Soul Train Awards were filmed Sunday and a bevy of celebs got groovy on the blue carpet.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole who not only walked the carpet but reflected on the serendipitous moment with BOSSIP.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

“This is really surreal to me, I used to be a writer for the Soul Train Awards,” said Cole. “I wrote for Wendy Williams and Erykah Badu when they hosted. To go from writer to host is really a big deal.”

2022 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Also seen on the scene were the winners of the “Lady Of Soul” honor, Xscape.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott were honored for their amazing harmonies and industry-defining sounds and they walked the carpet wearing metallic looks.

Scott chose a different route however and donned a green gown with a train.

The "2022 Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Later, the ladies got gussied up and [even more] gorgeous in all-gold ensembles to perform.

The "2022 Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET - Backstage

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Fellow singers Coco Jones, Queen Naija, and Ari Lennox also walked the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ari Lennox

Source: Mindy Small / Wireimage

Coco wowed with a wet hair look before switching into a long layered hairstyle inside the ceremony.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The "2022 Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET - Backstage

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As for Queen Naija, her bubblegum pink gown was offset by her purse which was fashioned like a gold phone.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

 

She later posed for a pic with the legendary Morris Day of Morris Day & The Time.

 

The "2022 Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET - Backstage

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ari Lennox walked the carpet to celebrate earning the second-highest number of Soul Train Awards nods with 6 nominations.

Ari Lennox

Source: Mindy Small / Wireimage

Inside, the svelte songstress hit the stage in a silver number.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

 

She was also joined on the carpet by Lucky Daye and Jermaine Dupri.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

 

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

 

Also spotted at the awards was Real Housewife of Potomac Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The “Deep Space” songstress wore her hair in a chic side ponytail and donned a two-piece outfit paired with metallic boots.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

While there the Bravo shade assassin who recently dropped a bomb on Ashley Darby shared some “reading tips” with BOSSIP.

“You have to be well-read, I think education and going to the library and reading a book or two will help with the reads,” said Candiace. “You also have to listen, when people are trying to come at you crazy, you can poke holes in their story and come from there,” she added noting that other areas to focus on include grammar, aura, and energy. “You just have to find the space for the read and go there.”

Other red carpet looks that turned heads included LeToya Luckett and Reginae Carter who both donned jewel tones…

The "2022 Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Luenell who showed off her signature intricate nail art…

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Tank who brought the whole family out for the awards…

 

 

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Yung Baby Tate…

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Inglewood’s own SiR…

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Paige Hurd…

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

“Mirage” singer Alex Vaughn…

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

newlyweds Chanté Moore and Stephen Hill…

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

and Muni Long who attended the ceremony alongside her husband Raysean Hairston.

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

We had no idea that Muni was married, but she and her hubby make for a handsome couple.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards Air On November 27

As previously reported Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the 2022 Soul Train Awards nominations with an impressive 7 nods. Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long, and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton, and Tems each garnered 3 nominations.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

 

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premiere Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her—will YOU be watching? 

