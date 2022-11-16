‘Rap Radar’ Exclusive: Kehlani Breaks Down The Inspiration Behind ‘Blue Water Road’

The next episode of Rap Radar is a really juicy sit-down with Kehlani.

Kehlani Explains Starting Blue Water Road Fresh After It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

Kehlani can’t stay still. That’s because this year the chanteuse has been traveling across America in support of her Blue Water Road world tour. But before embarking on her European leg, the Oakland native chopped it up with B.Dot and Elliott in front of a LIVE audience to talk about her latest album, motherhood, touring, new music, influences, and more!

Check out an exclusive sneak preview clip of Kehlani revealing the inspiration behind her Blue Water Road album:

We love it that she pretty much confirmed how autobiographical her projects are and how her fans often know exactly which relationships she’s addressing in her music. It’s interesting that she hasn’t gotten the same kind of reputation for being so revealing about her relationships, as other artists like Taylor Swift have.

Listen to an all-new episode of Rap Radar with guest Kehlani on Thursday, November 17. New episodes air every Thursday.