Cuffing Chronicles: Find Out The Dos & Don’ts Of Cuffing Season From These Celebs At The 22′ BET Hip-Hop Awards [Exclusive]

It’s that time of year when people want to be booed up and find a partner for Cuffing Season and some of your celebs are weighing in with tips.

It’s getting chilly outside, holidays are around the corner and lots of people are looking for love. There aren’t any particular rules for Cuffing Season but there can be some do’s and don’ts on going about it.

If you weren’t aware, cuffing season refers to a period of time when single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year. Cuffing Season usually begins in October and lasts until just after Valentine’s Day.

The first part of cuffing season has passed and we’re currently at the point of tryouts that go until October 31st. Tryouts consist of building a foundation for a real relationship and taking things slow.

After tryouts, there’s preseason that begins Nov. 1st through Nov. 30th. Preseason is the beta testing of dating. In this phase are you willing to be vulnerable, trusting, and open? Because things are about to get real.

If you make it past preseason you have successfully entered the cuffing season! You put in the work and now you can reap the benefits. You get to spend all the cute holidays together, cozy up next to your partner, and wear matching pajamas!

However, the real test is after cuffing season ends and you’re faced with the playoffs. That’s when you’ll know if you and your cuffing mate can stand the test of time. But before we get too ahead of ourselves let us offer up some sound advice!

We hit the red carpet for the 22′ BET Hip Hop Awards and asked celebrities their do’s and don’ts for this 2022 Cuffing Season.

Check out their answers and maybe one of the celebs can help you out on your Cuffing Season journey.