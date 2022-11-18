Bossip Video

Despite being purported as a toxic tyrant, Future apparently wants to settle down and live out his “dream” of being married.

Future has been on an undeniable run that’s spanned over a decade, but outside of his music, he rarely offers insight into his personal life. Luckily that recently changed when the father of 8 sat down with Billboard to discuss what his future, no pun, may hold.

Future Says Getting Married Is “One of His Dreams”

In his new interview with Billboard Future revealed his views on marriage and his comments might surprise his toxic hive.

“If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different,” Future told Billboard. “That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams. It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well. “For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something if I don’t make the music a certain kind of way. I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”

The I Never Liked You rapper also told Billboard that he thinks he can juggle his rockstar lifestyle with being a husband but worries that he could pick and marry the wrong person.

“I feel like I can have both,” Future said to Billboard. “When the time’s right, it’ll happen. It ain’t nothing that I’m really chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it. I swear I’d probably pick the wrong girl or something, if I was just chasing it. You never know how certain things happen with relationships and with love and getting married and being under the same roof as your kids and you got other kids that are not living with you.” “That’s just a whole ’nother lifestyle that I haven’t even got a chance to live. But I understand that it’s something I would love, and when the time presents itself, then I know I’m going to be prepared. I want to make sure I just live that to the fullest. But I don’t really think about that sh-t, like having a wife and sh-t. But I want a wife. Everybody around me wants me to have a wife more than I want a wife.”

Whenever that time comes hopefully The Wizard can deliver the toxic tunes and family anthems all in one album. Honestly, if he retired from music he’s already given us more than enough material.

Play

Are YOU surprised that Future “dreams” of marriage?