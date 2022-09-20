Bossip Video

Atlanta rapper Future just earned a massive payday selling his 2014-2022 publishing catalog in a reported 8-figure deal.

Atlanta rapper Future’s career is one that has had a run not matched or even touched by many since 2014. He has shown making music for himself is second nature and if left up to him he probably could release an album every three months without a problem and with good quality music. Since 2014 Future has cooked up 612 songs and according to Variety has parted ways with every last one of them on the publishing side in a massive deal.

Future Sells 2014-2022 Publishing In Massive 8-Figure Deal

Future has sold his publishing to his 2014-2022 catalog which includes all of our favorite songs from the wizard. The deal is reportedly worth the high 8-figures with rumors suggesting $50-75M in total. The purchaser of the massive catalog is Influence Media Partners.

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

The best part of the deal is Future has a lot of life left in his career and could easily amass another 612 songs before it’s all over. If he does cook up another impressive run that will certainly bring another 8-figure payday or more in the future.