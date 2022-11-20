We already know Nick Cannon is expecting his twelfth child in 2023, but after that? Even Nick isn’t sure.
The Masked Singer host was spotted at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event Friday, where he revealed that he’s “good right now” when it comes to his growing number of children.
“I don’t know, man,” Cannon said when asked by Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly if we can expect more babies. “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”
The 42-year-old father of 11–soon-to-be 12–announced earlier this month alongside model Alyssa Scott that they are expecting their second baby together. Following this news, Cannon told Billboard that even as he continues to take advantage of his many professional opportunities, he will always prioritize his kids.
“That’s my No. 1 priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that,” Cannon said. “My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”
