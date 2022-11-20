Bossip Video

We already know Nick Cannon is expecting his twelfth child in 2023, but after that? Even Nick isn’t sure.

The Masked Singer host was spotted at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event Friday, where he revealed that he’s “good right now” when it comes to his growing number of children.

“I don’t know, man,” Cannon said when asked by Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly if we can expect more babies. “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

The 42-year-old father of 11–soon-to-be 12–announced earlier this month alongside model Alyssa Scott that they are expecting their second baby together. Following this news, Cannon told Billboard that even as he continues to take advantage of his many professional opportunities, he will always prioritize his kids.

“That’s my No. 1 priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that,” Cannon said. “My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

Nick Cannon became a father of 11 earlier this month, welcoming daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. The pair also share twins Zion and Zillion.

The Power 106 host’s children also include sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell; twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Cannon and Scott lost their first child together, 5-month-old Zen, to brain cancer last year.