What you doing girl with all that?! Lupita Nyong’o has Black Twitter lusting for her lovely lumps.

We tried to tell you once that Lupita Nyong’o has always had kopious Kenyan kakes but now everyone knows after seeing her intense hand-weight workout for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Instagram.

The stunning actress posted a 54-second clip on TikTok giving fans a look into the excruciating training she underwent to bring the true essence of the “war dog” spy Nakia to life. Nyong’o captioned the video, “Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! Safely supervised by @XPTLife and #MarkRobertsFitness.”

While many fans were amazed by her skill set under water, other fans were instantly awestruck at her pounds that she was pushing underwater.

Rapper, Rubi Rose tweeted “Lupita got the stupid phatty” and several users on Twitter couldn’t agree more. The tweet currently has 5k retweets and 67k likes and counting.

One user responding saying, “Women objectifying women gotta love the irony I mean empowerment 😂.” Another commented, “LIKE DAMNNNN LEMME WORK OUT UNDERWATER TOOO WTF!”

During her interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about her breathing techniques under water.

““It’s learning how to improve your breath capacity by performing tasks underwater, so I would carry these weights and walk on the floor of a pool. It’s all about overriding your panic button, because you have about 2 minutes of air inside you, of oxygen inside you, so when you panic you still have 2 minutes to live.”

This summer she shared a short clip of her workout routine on Instagram, and it all makes sense why sis body is so banging. She’s been putting in the work for months now and honestly, if this doesn’t make you want to get in the gym then I don’t know what will!

The video shows the Black Panther star holding medium arm weights in a gym, before her trainer yells “punch it out.” Nyong’o impressively starts doing punching moves at a steady rhythm while still holding the weights, and she sings along to Ace of Base’s 1992 hit, “The Sign” the entire time. Like how sis?!

Her trainer continues to encourage her in the background and advises her to “keep breathing, keep moving.” Nyong’o continues to punch it out for over a minute, before she’s told to move on to lateral raises.

Many users in the comments were inspired by Nyong’o effort and admitted they could use a similar routine and trips to the gym.

In 2018 Lupita shared with E!News that training was “intense” for her role as Nakia in Black Panther.

“It meant I had to get into particularly good shape for it, to be able to do the stunts that they were requiring me to do,” she said. “I loved the physical challenge.” she added.

Apparently Nyong’o’s training included a six-week boot camp in Atlanta that taught her special skills for six hours a day. Whew! Can we join next time Nyong’o?!

Obviously it’s no hidden secret that Lupita has been that girl from her acting skills to her beauty and last but certainly not least her body!