Lupita Nyong’o Describes “Wakanda Forever” As “Therapeutic” After The Loss Of “Our King” Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o reveals the making of “Wakanda Forever” felt therapeutic in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s passing.

Marvel Studios has delivered years’ worth of information on their upcoming plans at San Deigo Comic-Con. After the release of Avengers: Endgame many suspected the anchor of the comic-book franchise would be Chadwick Boseman’s, Black Panther. Suddenly in August of 2022 Chadwick Boseman passed away after a private battle with cancer leaving the world in shock. As the world was reeling, his fellow castmates were as well but they were forced to move on and film without him.

On Saturday, Lupita Nyong’o was on hand for the Marvel Comic-Con Hall H panel to debut the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer to the masses.

The trailer was an emotional preview of the movie that is sure to be a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. After the panel Lupita chatted with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss making a movie after losing Chadwick all while COVID-19 was still a threat to the production.

“It’s been a doozy of a few years for everybody,” Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, told THR. “For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it. When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.” “To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it,” she shared. “It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th.