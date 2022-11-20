Bossip Video

Actor, Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14 year marriage to actress, Tia Mowry.

Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, the Nas song he played in the background seemingly spoke for him.

As he sat in the driver’s seat of his whip, with the dashboard being the only semblance of light, the track “Reminisce” played as Nasir Jones rapped,

“Reminisce. Relationships ain’t the prettiest. I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end, but then it’s too late. Reminisce.”

Could he be questioning if the love was actually real between he and Tia?

Hardrict’s fans showered him with support by leaving encouraging comments,

“King stay strong.” “Everything will be ok. You know regardless she still loves you “We’re still going to hold you down and support.” “Praying for peace and blessings.”

Tia’s confession to Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday’s Today Show must have been hard for Hardrict to swallow. During the interview the 44 year old spoke about the “awakening” she experienced that led to her decision to end their union.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness” she divulged.

Tia continued,

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. And when you really start to work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth — then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.”

She confessed the “journey” that follows such “aha moment” is not to be taken lightly and noted it will be trying but well “worth it” in the end.

Mowry revealed she was in therapy when she made the decision to end their marriage to Cory. She filed for divorce on Oct. 4 on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. She requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children, daughter Cairo, 4 and son Cree, 11. The two were wed in April 2008.

Many social media goers were befuddled that she would label her marriage a “success” despite the union ending.

One user said,

“Tia mowry said her marriage was a success cause divorce is a graduation, wtf type of sense does that make if it ended it failed goof”

“Sorry @TiaMowrybut a marriage that ends in divorce is not a success. It can be a learning experience but it is not a success.”

“That’s All It Is….. She Compared Her Married To A High Curriculum. After Having 2 Kids She Said She Graduated and Needed To Love Herself More. She Delusional. How Is A Marriage A Success If You Get Divorced??? #HowSway #DonG #Detroit“

Although people didn’t like her choice of words or decision to divorce, the Sister, Sister alum seems to be content with her choices and basking in self-love. We don’t and probably will never know the details that led to her divorce and frankly….it really ain’t none of our bidness.