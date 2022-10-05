Here’s What Happened When Tia Mowry Filed For Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Wait, WHAT?

Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardrick After 14 Years Of Marriage

Social media is ABLAZE over Tia Mowry filing for divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

The shocking news was confirmed by TMZ which noted that Mowry, 44, filed docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the end of her marriage to the All American: Homecoming star, 42.

According to legal docs exclusively obtained by the outlet, Mowry didn’t specify a date of separation but asked a judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children; 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo.

She’s also asking the judge to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either and notes that they have a prenup, adds TMZ.

On Tuesday the actress shared a post on her InstaStory that read;

“Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

She’s since posted a lengthy message to her IG feed confirming her impending divorce.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” wrote Mowry. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Naturally, Twitter spiraled into chaos over the unexpected divorce announcement on a day with SEVERAL divorce announcements.

You never see Tamera commenting on Tia’s posts. Cory must’ve messed up BAD pic.twitter.com/u2l6bQQ0kb — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 4, 2022

For hours, fans, pop culture commentators, and literally everyone else chimed in on the heartbreaking end of one of Black Hollywood’s most lovable couples.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are really getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/A690ncgpPS — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 4, 2022

There were even some Twitter users pointing at this video as the beginning of the end.

Should have seen this coming after I seen that TikTok of Tia and Cory 🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/KaSqFOlg02 — 𝓂𝓎𝒾𝒶 (@muhvas) October 4, 2022

Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Shared Marriage Secrets In 2021

The divorce announcement comes just a year after the couple shared the secret to their seemingly happy marriage.

“A lot of people, they ask Cory and I, like, ‘What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?’ Mowry said to the hosts of PEOPLE the TV Show!. “If I’m being really honest with you — and we’ve been doing this for years — we don’t focus on specific gender roles.” Explaining her idea of what gender roles are, Mowry continued, “meaning the women should just do one thing and then the men should just do one thing.” When it comes to what the couple thinks is a better approach to married life, the actress said, “It’s a team effort at our house.”

Cory echoed Tia’s sentiments, explaining how the Mowry-Hardrict household runs.

“We’ve got a loving household,” Hardrict began. “We try to teach our kids if you have equality in the house, that can bleed over into the world and that’s what makes the world a better place.”

Do you think Tia and Cory are done for good?